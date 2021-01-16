Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti to resume Jan 18 — Registrar
The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, has announced Monday, January 18 as its resumption date for the start of academic activities in the institution, Mrs Kehinde Ekanem, the institution’s Registrar, said in a circular, on Saturday.
The circular addressed to the entire Polytechnic community and its stakeholders, said the resumption of academic activities was in compliance with the directive from the Federal Ministry of Education.
It directed all members of the Polytechnic community to comply strictly with all COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the Institution.
As part of its strategy on curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the institution, the circular asserted the compulsory wearing of face-masks by all students and staff, submission to temperature checks and use of hand washing and sanitisation facilities placed at strategic locations across the two campuses of the Polytechnic.
Avoidance of overcrowding, including classrooms and Offices, and adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions and containment measures as may be prescribed/approved by the PTF from time to time, the circular added.
While emphasising that the measures were put in place to ensure the safe reopening of the Institution for Academic activities, the circular added: “These measures would be subject to review, from time to time, as the situation in the country might demand.”
NAN
