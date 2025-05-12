FEC renews group life insurance scheme for federal workers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved the renewal of the Group Life Insurance Scheme for federal public servants, a move aimed at strengthening the welfare package for government employees and ensuring their families are supported in the event of death.

Speaking to journalists after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Didi Walson-Jack, stated that the approval covers the 2025/2026 policy year and reflects the administration’s strong commitment to the well-being of civil servants.

“This scheme underscores the importance President Bola Tinubu’s administration places on the welfare of federal public servants,” Walson-Jack said.

“It ensures that if the unfortunate incident of death occurs, the next of kin of the deceased public servant receives a benefit to cushion the impact of that loss.”

According to her, the Group Life Insurance Scheme is an annual policy funded by the federal government, which provides life cover for each eligible public servant.

The new policy will commence from the date of premium payment to the approved underwriters, in line with the “no premium, no cover” principle guiding insurance practices in Nigeria.

Seventeen insurance underwriters have been appointed for the 2025/2026 policy year, which will run for 12 months.

The coverage includes a broad spectrum of government personnel, from top officials such as the President, Vice President, Ministers, and Permanent Secretaries, to civil servants in federal ministries and Treasury-funded agencies.

It also extends to personnel in security and paramilitary services, including the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

While the policy has existed under previous administrations, Walson-Jack acknowledged that many public servants remain unaware of the benefits available under the scheme. She announced that her office will soon launch a nationwide sensitisation campaign to raise awareness among beneficiaries.

“It is important for all public servants—including many of you here—to know that this policy exists for their benefit,” she said.

“No deceased officer’s family should be left without succour.”

She emphasised that the Tinubu administration considers the welfare of public servants a top priority and urged media outlets to give the policy wide coverage to improve awareness and accessibility.

