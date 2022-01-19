FEC okays N75.78bn contracts for FCT, erosion control, transportation

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contract awards for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), flood control in the six geo-political zones as well as for the Ministry of Transportation with a combined worth of about N76.78 billion.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, joined by his FCT and Transportation counterparts, Mohammed Bello and Rotimi Amaechi, respectively, disclosed this while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The FCT has the largest share of the contracts approved for the award with its two projects costing a total of about N56.2 billion.

According to the FCT minister who spoke on this, the approvals are for the construction of Kuje 105 highway, access road and car park for Abuja Light Rail station.

He explained: “Council approved two contracts for the FCT including for the Full Scope Development of Federal Capital Territory Highway 105, Kuje Road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction Stage 1, Abuja at the cost of N54,946,009,160.04.

“It was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors O. A. O Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 48 months.

“The second contract award is for the construction of Access Road and Car Park for Abuja Light Rail Stations – Gbazango Station of the Federal Capital City, Abuja – Lot 7 at the cost of N1,291,568,845.33.

“It was awarded in favour of Messrs CBC Global Civil and Building Construction Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 8 months.”

The FCT minister also assured that efforts are underway to complete the longstanding Apo-Karshi road whose implementation he said had been unnecessarily delayed because of lack of funding and design error.

He added: “Apo-Karshi road is a road that should have been completed quite some time. It has faced a lot of challenges, some of which include funding, design error, and a few other issues.

“I do know that just before I took my (Covid) break, a team from the relevant departments interfaced with them and they are very clear. I will try as much as possible to get this project over with at the level of my office by making sure that funding is adequately provided.”

The Minister of Information on his part gave a breakdown of the 14 projects approved for award under the Ecological Fund spanning the six geo-political zones of the country.

He explained that two memos were presented on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari including the one that sought approval for the award of contracts for the 2022 emergency procurement of first and second quarters accelerated soil erosion, flood and pollution control intervention projects.

The 14 ecological project contracts were approved for award at a total cost of about N15.1 billion.

Mohammed explained: “You note that these projects are divided across the six geopolitical zones. Two in the South-East, two in the South-West, two in the South-South; North-East has two, North-West has three, North-Central and FCT has three.

“What I want to add here is that most of these projects when completed, they are handed over to the beneficial committees. But the intervention of the Ecological Office is massive, huge and If we can complete 261 in six years, all that shows is an average of about 40 or more every year.

“The other memo is of equal importance, on behalf of Mr President. It is the memo seeking approval for the award of contract for the provision of various agricultural inputs and equipment for the National Youth farmers scheme.

“As you are aware, we have the National Youth farmers scheme under the National Agricultural Land Development Authority. Here, four contracts were awarded for the total sum of N1billion, N393 million naira with various competition periods.”

Mohammed pointed out that the present administration has intervened in 291 projects out of which 263 have been completed and handed over to beneficiary communities and institutions while a total of 28 are at various stages of completion.

In his address, Amaechi said he presented four memos on behalf of his ministry, which were all approved by FEC.

He said FEC approved a memo for the clearing of equipment for the deep blue project, “which will enable us to sight some of these projects in the coastal towns along the coasts,” at the cost of N2.7 billion to be paid to the clearing agents.

The Transportation Minister said FEC also approved a contract for the reconstruction of the narrow gauge track from Niger to Baro

“So, there will now be a rail line from Baro to Minna to join the narrow gauge so that when cargoes come to Baro, they can then be evacuated through the narrow gauge,” he stated.