FEC okays N2bn vehicle purchase contract for civil defence

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a contract worth over N2 billion for the purchase of 52 numbers, operational vehicles by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja, Wednesday, also authorised three major contracts to boost the electricity supply in the country.

According to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who briefed correspondents on it at the end of the council meeting, the vehicles consist of 27 Buffalo Double Cabin MG 2021 model; 15 Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive premium package 2020 model and 10 Toyota Hiace ambulance bus with full option.

He said: “This is done to enhance the capacity of the agency to combat crimes and criminality in Nigeria. It’s my belief that this will go a long way in protecting lives and property in Nigeria.”

On the manner of award of the contract, he said there was open bidding involving local and foreign contractors.

The Minister explained: “It was an open bidding exercise, and I think I saw some of our local manufacturers bid, they bidded and the best and most responsive bids won the contract.





“So, there is no issue about whether we discriminated against local manufacturers or preference for foreign manufacturers. That is my response to that it was open bidding.”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Power, Jedy Agba, said the council approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving the power supply.

He explained: “You will agree with me that of late, we’ve had grid collapses, resulting in epileptic power supply in most parts of the country. There’s definitely been the need for us to reinvigorate our national grid so as to sustain and provide electricity to the majority of members of our country and the communities around us.

“To that effect, FEC today approved three major contracts aimed at enhancing the performance of the national grid with the view to improving power supply. One of the lines is the one linking Benin, Osogbo and Akure in Edo, Osun and Ondo States.

“So, in the three states, the grid in that area has been weak for some time, but with this approval of today’s contract, we are swinging into action and certainly, very shortly, we would have improvements on the grid in that area.

“Also the 133 KVA in Akwanga and Lafia in Nasarawa State, has also been improved. That also helps to strengthen the line to Abuja through those two states and the states further, Plateau and Benue States, would have improved electrical supply, following those strengthening.

“So, if we empower our grid properly, and given the encouragement the president and FEC has given us, we promised Nigerians that the grid will be enhanced, and electricity supply to the country improved, howbeit, gradually.

“But we were working on that. And with these approvals, we hope to do better for Nigerians.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FEC okays N2bn vehicle FEC okays N2bn vehicle

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FEC okays N2bn vehicle FEC okays N2bn vehicle