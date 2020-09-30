FEC okays N13.08trn 2021 budget proposal 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a budget proposal of N13.08 trillion for the year 2021.

Its assumptions are based on an oil benchmark of $30 per barrel; oil production of 1.86m bpd including 400 000 barrels of condensate; foreign exchange, N379/$; GDP growth target: 3% and 11.95% inflation target.

According to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who briefed State House correspondents after the one-agenda meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, 29% of the total aggregate expenditure (N2.083trillion) will be devoted to capital expenditure.

The budget has a deficit of N4.48 trillion.

Details soon…

