FEC okays N120.7bn for roads, other projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved about N120,717,387,596 for the implementation of various projects across the country.

The approvals came during the 26th meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, who addressed correspondents on the matter, explained the contracts as they concerned projects in their various ministries.

Fashola said his ministry got approval for three memoranda, totalling N117,485,081,325, saying that while two were in respect of various roads and bridges works, the third was for a banking application software for the Federal Mortgage Bank.

He explained: “Council approved a total sum of N18,923,846,198.47 billion for roads and bridges. First is the rehabilitation of 26 kilometres of Kano – Kazaure – Daura – Mai’adua Road in the Kano-Jigawa-Katsina States at N8.767 billion. Omor – Umulokpa Road in Anambra and Enugu N1.712 billion.

“Rehabilitation of Oye – Oranto off Enugu Express Dunukofia in Anambra At N2.504 billion. Okpokwu Bridge along Ogoja – Okuku – Aliforkpa-Benue Road in Cross River N1.057 billion.

“Bridge at kilometre 22 +700 meters along Bida -Zungaru road in Niger at N1.022 billion; Nkwumi Bridge linking Abia and Enugu states at N1.072 billion, and Chalawa – Runku – Sawa – Kayi Road in Kombotso, Kano State N2.787 billion.

“The other memorandum relating to roads is for the total sum of N98,73,840,842.81 billion. The roads are in Rijiya – Gusau Road in Zamfara N1.799 billion; Jega – Kwanar Sanagi – Kebbi – Gunmi Road in Kebbi N31.539 billion; Koko- Mahuta Road in Kebbi, N19.713 billion; Kukar Babangida – Gangara Road in Katsina N11.731 billion, Ihiala-Orlu -Umuduru Road to Uko at N16.750 billion, Oye Ama Etitte road to Umuawulu Road in Anambra at N2.155 billion and rehabilitation in Bichi Road in Kano State N8.34 billion.

“The third memo was the procurement of a core banking application software for Federal Mortgage Bank in the sum of N487.394,285.71 million for Messers FINTAX software to enable Federal Mortgage Bank to provide all the frontline services that other banks now provide across its branches nationwide.

“Unlike other banks, Federal Mortgage Bank is still unable to send automated notices, statements and all of those to national housing fund contributors. This application will now enable the federal mortgage bank to provide those kinds of services and do a lot of automation and reconciliation loan and credit processing when fully installed.”

On his part, Aregbesola said his ministry presented two memoranda to Council, one of which was the furnishing of the already completed technology building (the data and communication command and control centre) at the cost of N2,100,080,759.65 billion.

It was awarded in favour of messers Julius Berger Nigeria Plc at the total sum approved of N2,100,080,759.65 billion.

He said Council also approved the purchase of 44 operational vehicles for meant to enhance the efficiency of the officers recently promoted, which include Comptrollers, Assistant Comptroller Generals, Deputy Comptroller Generals as well as for patrol duties, at the cost of N768,077,08 million.

Aregbesola added: “The council approved procurement of 44 operational vehicles at a total contract sum of N768,077,08 million. The beneficiaries are messers PAN, Kawra and Wanla Motors Nigeria Ltd.

“While the final phase of consultancy was given to Messers APTECH Practice Ltd, architectural design consultants. The ward is a total sum of N163,956,232.03. The duration of the project is four months.”

FEC also approved a memo seeking the award of contract for the reversed cost for an extension of time of the consultancy services at Tadasungai Irrigation project in Kwara State.

Minister of Water Resources, Adamu recalled that council had okayed the reversal of the total cost of the main project and the ministry got approval to extend the services of the consultant, Messers Tech Consult Consultancy International and associates, Ltd for another 12 months.

“It was 24 months plus 12 months extension plus 12 months liability period, making it 36 for a total sum of N200,192,200 million inclusive 7.5 per cent VAT. These are high priority project along the banks of River Niger and has the potential to improve production in the country especially rice production,” he stated.

The Minister said the council also approved the award of contract for a dedicated power line for middle Ogun Irrigation project phase one which is in Iseyin in Oyo State.

According to him, the irrigation system used to be powered by diesel generators, “but because of deregulation and with diesel it has become so expensive and not sustainable.

“So, we have to look for other ways and means to power irrigation systems. We are looking at both the National grid and solar. In this case, we have an interim arrangement to extend power for national grid power to irrigation scheme and in the future, before it is finished, we will take it to solar.”

He said that capacity coverage is about 3,000 hectares while about 1,300 hectares have already been finished but cannot be irrigated because of lack of power.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…FEC okays N120.7bn FEC okays N120.7bn

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…FEC okays N120.7bn FEC okays N120.7bn

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE