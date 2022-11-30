FEC okays compulsory mother tongue instruction in primary schools

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new National Language Policy which makes the mother tongue a compulsory medium of instruction from Primary 1 to 6.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this while briefing correspondents on the outcomes of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

While conceding that government is aware that implementation will be difficult, he revealed that the mother tongue will be used exclusively for the first six years of education while it will be combined with the English language from Junior Secondary School.

Adamu said even though the policy has officially taken effect, it can only be fully implemented when government develops instructional materials and qualified teachers are available.

He explained that the mother tongue to be used in each school will be the dominant language spoken by the community where it is located.

The Minister said the government is intent on preserving cultures and their peculiar idiosyncrasies, lamenting that so much has been lost due to the extinction of some local languages.

He assured that all Nigerian languages are equal and will be treated as such.

