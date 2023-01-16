February 25: Nigerians to decide future of the nation ― Tinubu campaign coordinator

“It is our responsibility to work and deliver victory for our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu because he is ready to transform our nation.”

The deputy coordinator (South) of the Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (GICC) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Akinola Awodeyi has revealed that the February 25 date for the election would be a deciding day for the nation’s future.

Awodeyi who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while inaugurating the 468-member of campaign group under the leadership of Akintade Olayisade in the state noted that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has the needed knowledge and capacity to guarantee the future of the country and engender socio-economic development.

While insisting on the grassroots mobilization for the party’s presidential candidate and other candidates, the coordinator maintained that the country and the state would benefit more from Tinubu’s presidency than his antecedent when he was governor of Lagos state.

He advised members of the campaign committee to be dedicated and united by engaging in door-to-door campaigns towards delivering a victory for the APC candidate, adding there should not be a supremacy battle between the council and the main presidential campaign council (PCC).

According to him, “It is our responsibility to work and deliver victory for our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu because he is ready to transform our nation. His tenacity, capacity and ability to deliver stand him out above all other contestants. February 25, 20233 is a deciding date for Nigeria’s future and we must all go out to vote and support our son and leader.”

Speaking, the state coordinator of GICC, Olayisade said they are determined to galvanize residents of the state in support of Tinubu on election day, adding, “a new dawn will break forth in Nigeria and the sleeping giant will rise up to take its rightful space in the comity of great nations by the grace of God.”

He added the mandate of the council would be to spread the gospel of the APC candidate across all units, wards and 16 local government areas of the state, urging party stakeholders and legislative candidates to cooperate with the team in a bid to achieve success.

Olayisade said, “ In spite of the wide acceptability of our party and the prodigious capability of our candidate, we will not take anything for granted. Our motor will be working and pray and bombard both the social media, the entire land space of Ekiti land, and the nooks and crannies hamlets and farm settlements.

“We will do this with contents to sell Tinubu’s pedigree, achievements in the creation, enthronement and stability of the APC as a political movement and the massive possibilities of his presidency on not only Nigeria but the entire Sub-Sahara Africa.

“During the election, we are going to mobilize like never before to saturate the polling units and ensure that we dominate the narratives. Our goal is to acquire 90 per cent of the entire voting population in Ekiti state.”





On his part, the senator representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, Opeyemi Bamidele said the PCC and GICC are to complement each other in the campaign of the APC candidate and ensure victory, adding, “this is a project of a man we believe in; it is an opportunity to give back and ensure will deliver Ekiti for Tinubu.

