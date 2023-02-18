SUBAIR MOHAMMED and LANRE ADEWOLE X-ray the tense build-up to the general election in Lagos, the state with the largest number of registered voters in Nigeria.

Following bloody clashes among supporters of the different political parties in Lagos, many residents are worried that next weekend’s election may be marred by violence.

Despite assurances from security agencies, particularly the state police command, many residents are apprehensive that the violence already witnessed during the campaigns of the leading political parties will escalate as the presidential and National Assembly elections draw near.

Just last week, the police in the state, through their spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed bloody attacks on some supporters of the Labour Party during a presidential rally.

Some weeks ago, in the Surulere area, some political thugs were captured on video openly brandishing weapons. One of their leaders captured with a pump-action gun (identity withheld) was declared wanted by the police.

Speaking on last weekend’s attacks on Labour Party supporters, Hundeyin said: “The Lagos State police command has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding attacks on Labour Party supporters who were on their way to a rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan.

“Four injured persons were promptly taken for medical attention and are responding to treatment. The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has taken over investigations into the incident from Ilasan Division which had earlier commenced preliminary investigations.

“The Lagos State police command strongly condemns the attack and advises all political leaders to prevail on their followers to be law abiding and shun violence.

“The command will leave no stone unturned to deal decisively with offenders in accordance with the law”

Graveyard peace?





A political enthusiast, Layi Akinwunmi, stated that Lagos is certain to boil next weekend except water-tight security is provided and there is no bias in favour of anyone.

“It is an election that is going to be largely driven by ethnic identity and battle for ethnic superiority. It is an emotive thing and there is no way a certain group won’t want to show the other that Lagos is some people’s land. The irony of it is that none of the two contending ethnic groups in Lagos can claim to be indigenous to the state, though one of them can claim greater ethnic affiliation,” Akinwunmi explained.

The public analyst added that violence is very much likely in the stronghold of the Labour Party in the state as a strategy by the other group to ensure cancellation of votes that should have gone to its candidate, since the electoral law empowers returning officers to cancel votes where there is unmanageable violence.

“Violence will likely come into play for different reasons. One of the reasons is to reduce the turnout in places where the Labour candidate is likely sweep to victory. Two, to force result cancellation. Three, as a means of generating over-voting through momentary ballot-stuffing to, still, ensure cancellation, since the electoral law also requires cancellation of result where there is over-voting. From whatever angle you look at it, a group is not going to allow a free-reign, so to say, for the other group believed to be trespassing. I am deliberately leaving out names so as not to be seen as partisan,” Akinwunmi said.

CDC chairmen speak

Reacting to allegations of violent attack on the campaign train of Labour Party in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Mr Tunde Balogun, said since the commencement of election campaign, the Labour Party had not held any political rally in Ajeromi Ifelodun.

According to Balogun, the allegation is targeted at whipping up sentiment and scoring political points.

He said: “As far as we are concerned, there is freedom of association. Everybody is free to associate or join any political party of his or her choice. I am yet to see any breakout of violence among political parties in this district.

“I don’t know where the LP got its allegation from. Recently, the PDP held its rally without recording any attack. Since the beginning of political campaign, LP has not had any rally in Ajeromi Ifelodun. The first rally that will be held by the LP will be coming up this Saturday.

“With the alleged attack, the LP is trying to give itself cheap popularity as we know that it is season of politics.”

In Coker Aguda LCDA, the CDC chairman, Alhaji L. Olaogun, said the violent clash between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was avoidable.

He said: “We have made our feelings known to the Lagos State police command. The communities where the clash occurred have written a petition to the CDC and we have taken it up by making a formal complaint to the police.

“The attack happened on a Friday. I was awayon an appointment at LUTH, so I didn’t witness the clash. But from what I heard, the PDP had concluded with their campaign and they were on their way out of the venue when the attack occurred.

“Unfortunately, the big boys of other political parties were around and due to one thing or another, they clashed. That is all I can say because I don’t know who is who.

I feel that the clash was avoidable. If they had notified the police authorities, the clash could have been avoided. There is a police station two buildings away from the venue of the attack but they didn’t intervene. There is a police station on Sonoki Street and they have a DPO.

“We have been living together in peace and harmony in Aguda. The election will come and go and we will remain as neighbours. Everyone is free to join the political party of their choice. There should not be any casualty following political campaign. If the government provides boreholes or roads, it is not for members of a political party, it is for all residents of the community. So, why do we have to fight one another?

“We have written to the government to ensure that any political party that is willing to campaign or organise a rally must apply for clearance from the police before they could be allowed to campaign. They should be given escort. This will guarantee the safety of the masses.”

Contrary to allegations and counter-allegations of violent clashes across districts, the chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Government Area, Alhaji Ayinde Kushimo, said Itire-Ikate had been peaceful and was yet to record any kind of violence.

He said: “In our district, we have been peaceful. I don’t know what happened in Aguda, we are only hearing it in the news. A few days ago, I was invited to Ijesha Police Station for a peace talk. We have been peaceful and people of different ethnic groups are free to join political parties of their choice and we live in harmony. There is no political violence or clash among the people or political parties.”

Amnesty International cautions politicians, security forces, interest groups

Global human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, has weighed in on the increase in violence as the election draws near.

The body, in a statement by its Country Director, Osai Ojigho, said: “Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly elections due to take place on 25 February must be free from further violence and intimidation and effective measures must be in place to protect all participants and prevent human rights violations.

“Political parties, politicians, security forces and interest groups must refrain from condoning, or engaging in, violence or incitement that could deprive people of their human rights.”

Amnesty International also promised to monitor and document the human rights situation to help ensure that perpetrators are held to account, no matter who they are, and that victims are provided with access to justice and effective remedies.

The body went ahead to list other election-related violent acts, saying: “The desperation of political actors during election campaigns, expressed recently through cases of incitement, as well as attacks on campaign convoys and individuals, is unacceptable. The failure of the authorities to bring to justice those responsible for deadly violence during previous elections has created an atmosphere of impunity and emboldened others.

“There is a pattern of gender-based violence like threatening women and girls with rape designed to intimidate or prevent them from voting; that must cease. Nigerian authorities must uphold their human rights obligations under international law and the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) by making sure that advocacy of hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence has no place in the country.

“These violent incidents are deeply worrying and may have implications for the general human rights situation before, during and after the elections.

“We have received reports of supporters of some politicians violently targeting political opponents. The authorities must stamp out any potential impunity by ensuring that these incidents are investigated and that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice in fair trials.

“The authorities must ensure that journalists, local and international election observers and other stakeholders can carry out their activities safely before, during and after the elections, without fear of violence or intimidation.

“There should be no room for human rights violations. The Nigerian authorities, political parties and candidates must publicly condemn any intimidation and advocacy of hatred and incitement.

“This is a time for all stakeholders to demonstrate that they embrace human rights and to commit to the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.”

Allegations of attack on LP supporters baseless –APC

The spokesman of the ruling APC in Lagos, Mr Seye Oladejo, described the allegations of attack on LP supporters as baseless and untrue.

According to Oladejo, it is irresponsible and reckless to level such a “wild allegation” without proof.

He said: “We read with amazement the baseless allegation of the Labour Party accusing the ruling Lagos APC of being responsible for the attack on their supporters.

“It is irresponsible and reckless to level such a wild allegation without any substantial proof. The APC, as the ruling party in Lagos State, remains the biggest stakeholder to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order. We want to state unequivocally that our members were not involved in any attack. Our investigation into the concerned local government made nonsense of the allegation.

“Our position has always been for the security agencies to do their job and bring those found culpable in any attack to book. Those who alleged must be able to provide evidence and point at suspects and leave the rest to the police and other security agencies

“We abhor violence as a party. Everybody has the constitutional right to support whichever party they choose and we don’t think that should make for any kind of violence. We don’t see the Labour or any other party as a threat. It is important to put it on record that every indication points to our victory in the coming elections based on the widely-acknowledged great performance of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other elected and appointed government officials during the outgoing tenure.

“Our members have no business unleashing attacks on the opposition party. The state government remains committed to the security of the lives and property of all Lagosians, irrespective of political affiliation. The Labour Party will do well if it desists from needless blackmail and faces the substance of the expectations of the electorate.”

