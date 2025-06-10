Fear grips residents over ‘minor earth tremor’ in Oyo community

Fear gripped residents of Igbeti in Olorunsogo local government area of Oyo state over a minor earth tremor that happened over the weekend in the area.

The reported minor earth tremor caught the residents unaware as they scampered for safety.

Most of the buildings in the area were shaking to their foundations, forcing the inhabitants to consider vacating them.

But the state government has allayed their fears, assuring them that necessary steps have been taken to arrest the situation.

The government had, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed that immediate evaluation of the situation has commenced.

It, therefore, urged the residents to remain calm.

According to the Commissioner, experts from the Oyo State Solid Mineral Development Agency (OYSMIDA) under its Director General, Biodun Oni, have been dispatched to the site.

The Commissioner said, “The disruption is a result of physical weathering on the rock caused by intense heat from February to May early this year, followed by sudden cooling. This expansion and contraction lead to cracking, peeling, and sheeting, resulting in minor tremors and rock movements as witnessed over the weekend.”

He added that the government is also working with experts from the University of Ibadan to analyse the geological activity and provide solutions to mitigate future occurrences and also develop strategies to safeguard lives and property in the affected area.

He stated that residents can be assured that there is no cause for alarm, emphasising that no casualties have been recorded in the incident.

However, as a precautionary measure, the commissioner urged individuals residing near the rock to evacuate temporarily until a permanent solution is reached.

He said that the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens, adding that “We will continue to prioritise public safety and give updates as investigations progress.”

