Fear grips residents as Internet fraudsters take to major streets of Osogbo

Tension and apprehension enveloped some parts of Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Tuesday morning, when internet fraudsters trooped out to resist alleged arrest of some of them by the officials of the Economic And Financial Crime Commission.

Investigations revealed that, trouble started in the middle of the night when the commission officials invaded the residents of some of the fraudsters to effect their arrest.

The arrest was however vehemently resisted by the ” Boys” expressed readiness to fight the agency operatives and in the process, it degenerated to open confrontation between them and the security operatives.

It was not however cleared whether some of them were forcefully arrested by the officials or whisk away by the Crime Commission but as earlier as 7.00 a.m of today, they trooped cut in numbers to protest incessant harassment of the Financial Commission on their members.

As a result of this, Lameco area road of the town and other parts were barricaded by the fierce looking fraudsters who threw decorum into the wind and forced many residents going to their different places of work to detour or change their directions to others.

Heavy traffic logjams were recorded in the areas and residents trek miles before they could get to their destinations as commercial vehicles plying the routes, deserted the troubled areas.

Bonfires were made by the protesters and sporadic shooting rented the air.

In her reaction, the State police Command Public relations officer Mrs. Yemisi Opalola said, the police has swung into action to maintain orderliness in the affected areas rocked with protests.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Fear grips residents as Internet fraudsters take to major streets of Osogbo

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Fear grips residents as Internet fraudsters take to major streets of Osogbo