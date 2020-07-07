Fear grips Edo lawmakers, workers as majority leader tests positive for COVID-19

Workers at the Edo State House of Assembly are currently living in fear after the Assembly’s majority leader, Mr Roland Asoro reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The development came shortly after the speaker, Mr Frank Okiye tested positive for the disease.

Workers at the sprawling complex in downtown Benin named after the late nationalist, Chief Anthony Enahoro have been ordered to go on mandatory tests.

The other lawmakers in the 24-member House were also ordered to undergo compulsory tests to determine their status.

The entrance gate to the complex was shut on Monday while only a few staff who stood outside were seen discussing the development.

The speaker who put in a brief appearance in the afternoon stayed in his official vehicle while he addressed members of staff and refused to enter his office apparently for fear of the dreaded disease.

A staff who pleaded anonymity explained that his colleagues are scared following the health status of the majority leader who has since been taken to an isolation centre for treatment.

Apart from the compulsory test, the source disclosed that the authorities intend to fumigate the premises before it will be opened for normal activities, adding that anybody who refused to show a clean bill of health as regards COVID-19 will not be admitted to the complex.

He said: “We are afraid of subjecting ourselves to test. We are afraid of the global pandemic. So many of my colleagues refused to show up today (Tuesday) for work for fear of being tested.”

The speaker, Okiye refused to answer several calls put to his mobile phone number but the source disclosed that he has vowed not to resume work until fumigation of the complex is carried out and all the workers are certified free of the disease.