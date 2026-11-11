FDA warns weight-loss drugs may increase risk of sudden vision loss

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that popular weight-loss and diabetes medications may increase the risk of a rare eye condition that can cause sudden and potentially permanent vision loss.

The agency announced on Monday, November 9, that manufacturers of all glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist medications must include new safety information about the potential risk in their product labels.

The warning affects widely used medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, as well as Mounjaro and Zepbound, produced by Eli Lilly.

According to the FDA, the condition, known as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), occurs when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced, potentially causing sudden, painless loss of vision in one eye.

The condition can result in permanent blindness, and there is currently no established treatment capable of reversing the resulting vision loss.

ALSO READ: Poverty: Oyo govt stresses need for sustainable funding of social protection programs

The FDA said its assessment followed concerns raised by previous research linking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, to the eye condition.

In reviewing 126 clinical trials involving more than 134,000 patients, the agency identified 15 probable cases of NAION.

Ten cases occurred among patients receiving GLP-1 medications, while five were recorded among those receiving placebos.

The review found an incidence rate of 6.4 cases per 100,000 person-years among GLP-1 users, compared with 3.8 cases among patients receiving placebos or alternative glucose-lowering medications.

The agency said the findings suggested a potential increased risk, although they did not establish that the medications directly caused the condition.

The FDA has advised patients experiencing sudden vision loss, blurred vision, blind spots or changes in colour perception to contact healthcare professionals immediately.

It also urged patients who develop the condition to consult their doctors about whether to continue taking the medication.

The development adds to growing scrutiny of GLP-1 medications, which have become increasingly popular for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk said available evidence did not establish a cause-and-effect relationship between its medications and NAION, maintaining confidence in their overall benefit-risk profile.

Sources: CNN, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Reuters. ￼