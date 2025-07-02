FCTA’s engagement of indigenous contractors, proof Nigerian spirit is alive — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for engaging indigenous contractors, asserting that this illustrates the resilience and spirit of the Nigerian people.

The President, represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, made this statement on Wednesday during the inauguration of the newly completed 16.4-kilometer road from Ushafa to the War College/Army checkpoint in the Bwari area council of Abuja.

This FCTA project was undertaken by a indigenous contractors company.

The road inauguration is part of a 17-day schedule celebrating various projects executed by the FCTA, overseen by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, to commemorate the President’s second anniversary in office.

The President, who regretted playfully that the FCT Minister has stopped dancing but is still performing and delivering in infrastructure, said Wike has allowed the governor of Osun State to hold dancing center stage.

He said: “These dualized and upgraded roads will not only ease traffic congestion but also breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighboring communities.

“So, I’m immensely excited to share with you the memory of this day as we gather to commission the dualized and upgraded Ushafa to War College Army checkpoint roads and other ancillary roads here in the Bwari Area Council.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, there is something even more remarkable to celebrate today.

“This entire project was awarded to an indigenous contractor, and that decision by the administration was deliberate. It was born out of our belief in the competence, resilience, and ingenuity of Nigerian professionals and businesses.

“We are not just building roads; we are building capacity. We are creating jobs. We are fostering a sense of ownership and pride within our communities. And, above all, we are demonstrating unequivocally that, given the right support and enabling environment, Nigerian contractors can deliver infrastructure that rivals the best in the world.

“This project, therefore, is not just a success story of development. It is a clear declaration that the Nigerian spirit is alive, capable, and ready to deliver excellence.

“Let me, at this point, commend the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his commitment to ensuring that no community in the FCT is left behind.

“His vision of an integrated capital city, where development is not confined to the city center but extended to the suburbs and satellite communities, aligns perfectly with our Renewed Hope agenda.

“And it’s quite regrettable that he has stopped dancing. He has allowed the governor of Osun to hold the center stage. Even when they were singing, I told him, “dance a bit,” but we’ll wait till Friday. I think you have to dance enough. Dancing and performing.”.

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike commended the indegineous contractor for fulfilling on their part of the road project, also hailed the President for his support.

He said: “In the construction, I’ve never had one Abdul Val. I’ve been very careful when it concerns road work, because I know road network or road infrastructure is key to opening up of areas and for investors to come in. So, I was not comfortable when I saw that it was a local contractor.

“I said, 16.4 kilometres? So, I said, let me see that contractor. He came. I said, you. So, I called my chief of staff. Go and find out where his company is. Check the equipment they have because obviously, with my experience, I don’t want this portfolio contractors. So, my chief of staff and the team went to his site and came back and said, sir, there’s some equipment. I said, look, I’m still not convinced.

“I said, okay. First of all, the administration has always said we must encourage local content. We must encourage local contractors. We must build our own. So, I came here. I saw the place. I said, the way you can do this road, sir, it was terribly bad. What I mean terribly? Terribly bad.

“Giving 15 months and Have never visited a project like this, have been here like 15 times, not less than 15 times, sundays ,saturdays, I told my ADC, Call this contractor on the phone. You call him. Im here. What is happening? Are you sure that this job will be completed? For Mr. President to inaugurate for his second year in office. He says, ‘sir, I cannot assure you” I said, ok my brother. You know me. I’m a troublesome person too.

“If you don’t finish this job, because I have already told Mr. President that he was going to inaugurate this. So, if it’s not, There would a problem. And Mr. President, you know, working with me is not an easy thing.”

Wike addressing the Vice President personally on his request for him to dance, said, “The Vice President likes me to dance. I will not show you. If I’m in Gwagwalada I will dance and what will I do? I will dance because that is the last day to the glory of God. So we’ll try. We’ll try.

“We’ll pray that we’ll be ready to dance that day because people have done well. You showed the people of our FCT that you’ve been well for them. And what I want to say, I don’t know how to thank you. I thank you. Your support is so much. It’s enormous.

“You are the Vice President. You have always encouraged me. You have always given me the support to do my work and my minister of state, I will not take it for granted. And let me assure you, we’re here to support Mr. President and yourself to continue the good work you are doing. Look at this place now.”

