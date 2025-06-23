FCTA willing to give farmlands to real, not political farmers — Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said the FCT Administration (FCTA) under his watch is willing to give land to real farmers and not political farmers who are land speculators.

The Minister disclosed this on Monday while inaugurating the newly constructed 15-kilometre A2 to Pai Road in the Kwali Area Council of the FCT, during day nine of 17-day scheduled for inaugurating of projects executed by the FCTA under his watch to mark the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike, who thanked the President for his support, stated that if somebody is given an appointment and does not have the support of his or her principal, the person will not achieve results.

He said: “Look at the vast area of land. We are talking about food security, food security. With this, those of you who want to be farmers, real farmers, we are willing to pay compensation to communities and give you farmland, so that we will come out of the food problem, which the federal government is trying to solve.

“But real farmers, not political farmers, who will keep the land as speculators. And then, when they know that much development has come, they start going to sell the land.

“So, we are happy with the kind of support you’ve given to us to achieve all this result. You see, you can give somebody an appointment, and he does not have support, the person cannot do anything.

“But when you have given somebody an appointment, and you give him that support to actualize his job, there’s always happiness. And for us, we are very, very happy. The people too are happy. When the people are happy, you will be happy. But when the people are angry, you will not be happy. I’m sure, as you are leaving today, you will be very, very happy. Even when you get to the villa, you will be very, very happy.”

