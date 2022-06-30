FCTA warns against selling of ram in non-designated areas during Sallah

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has warned against the selling of rams in non-designated areas at the Federal Capital City except at spots already earmarked.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, issued the warning while inspecting the designated areas, on Thursday in Abuja.

Attah said that the administration would not allow persons selling rams to litter the city with rams.

The minister’s aide cautioned that anyone caught selling ram in areas not approved it would be confiscated and taken to court.

According to him, the administration will approach the judge and pray the judge to give them a forfeiture order, when that is granted the ram will be taken to orphanage, less privileged homes and prison.

“The position of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has remained the same in the last three years and even tougher this year.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The minister said there is nothing wrong in bringing rams for sales in Abuja during this global widely recognised festivity.





“But what the minister found inappropriate is and kept telling each and every one of us is that we should not allow selling of rams in none designated areas, particularly in the city centre.

“Except at spots that are already earmarked for such purposes like the abattoirs, ram market at Dei-Dei, Kugbo ram market and some other few ram markets.

“But outside the designated areas it will not be allowed by the authorities,” Attah said.

He disclosed that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) headed by Mr Osi Braimah, had set up a committee which has been up and doing.

He explained that the committee had been reinvigorated to check the sales of ram and warned persons not to sell ram in an area not designated.

Attah advised ram sellers to contact AEPB for proper guidance on how to go about selling the ram without violating the law.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

FCTA warns against selling of ram in non-designated areas during Sallah

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

FCTA warns against selling of ram in non-designated areas during Sallah