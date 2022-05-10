FCTA warns against extortion, unapproved fees in Abuja schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, warned schools within the territory to stop collaborating with Parents Teachers Association (PTA) to extort money from pupils and students through unapproved projects.

FCTA said it was unlawful for schools to hide under special projects to impose heavy burdens on parents and guardians by collecting illegal fees.

FCTA Secretary for Education Secretariat, Dahir El-Katuzu, disclosed this during school resumption inspection at Government Secondary School, Kubwa.

El-Katuzu sternly warned that any school that violates the rules would be sanctioned, as FCTA has a standard that must be upheld in all schools.

The secretary noted that school resumption inspection had been sustained by the secretariat, as a measure to keep both teachers, pupils and students in proper check.

According to him, the secretariat will continue to demonstrate the value it attaches to education.

The PTA Chairman of Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa-Maitama, Chidi Oparauwokè, pledged that the association will remain committed to the policies of the administration while promoting the ideals of education.

Also speaking, the Principal, Government Secondary School, Kubwa, Musa Zuru, said his school has recorded almost 80% attendance within the first two days of resumption.

Zuru noted that his school has a set of standards that can’t be compromised.

The schools inspected include GSS Pyakasa-Maitama, and in Kubwa, the Government Junior Secondary school, Phase III, Kubwa, GSS Kubwa and a private school, Unity High school were visited.