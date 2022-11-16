FCTA, UN partner on education, health, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has signed a partnership framework with United Nations on education, health, Agriculture and other sectors.

The Minister and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmale, signed the Joint Annual Review and Work Plan of the FCT /United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (FCT-UNSDPF) to improve service delivery in those sectors.

During the ceremony, Malam Bello commended the UN for the intervention and gave assurances of the FCTA’s support for UN activities in the Territory.

He said: “Frankly I am satisfied with the support we receive as a city and as a Territory from the UN family, and I assure you that we will continue to partner with you on this intervention and all the things that you do for the FCT.

“I am very happy that a new cooperation framework is being considered with the federal government of Nigeria and as usual we hope that you will create a window of opportunity for the FCT because we are happy with your interventions and we want to partner more closely with you”.

The UN coordinator, Mr Mathias Schmale said that the three Result Areas and 9 Outcomes of the UNSDPF are (1) Governance, Human Rights, Peace and Security, (2) Equitable Quality Basic Services, and (3) Sustainable and Inclusive Growth and Development. He equally revealed that the UN was about to sign a new cooperation framework with the Federal Government

On the significance, the Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP Secretariat, Agboola Dabiri said that FCT residents ultimately stand to benefit a lot from the partnership with the United Nations.





He said: “First is the opportunity to be among the four states to be picked in Nigeria. There is a lot to be gained in terms of improvement in facilities. FCT at the moment is over-stretched because of the amount of people coming into the Territory. Health, Education and even sanitation are stretched. This kind of support goes a long way in meeting our challenges in this regard and the residents have a lot to gain”.

Dabiri also explained that a major component of the agreement was capacity development.

He said: “The top priority among projects approved is capacity build-up. It has a lot of significance because it shows that there is a good future for us. It is not always about putting down money, building roads and other facilities. It has to go with capacity build-up which is about maintaining these roads and facilities and how we can sustain them for the future”.

Areas of capacity building, he said, include support for Primary Healthcare Centres, training for medical officials, training on Children’s rights and facilities to improve schools.