FCTA to reposition nursing, midwifery professions

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has assured of its determination to develop Nursing and Midwifery professions in order to achieve a great health sector in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, gave the assurance while addressing health professionals during the 18th Annual Scientific Conference of Forum of Head of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that the FCT School of Nursing and Midwifery in Gwagwalada would soon overcome its present challenge of lack of operational legal framework.

According to Adesola; “Admittedly, the contributions of Nurses and Midwives are crucial in improving health outcomes of individuals, families, communities and the nation at large. This is how vital and indispensable this noble profession can be. Therefore, it will be only stating the obvious to infer that Nurses and Midwives are the backbones of our health system and for which we are indeed appreciative.

“It is important to remark that the responsibilities of Nurses have increased geometrically in line with the surging health services to meet local, national and global healthcare needs. Therefore, as Nurses, you have been strategically trained to meet these ever-expanding health needs.

“Similarly, it is gratifying to announce that 40 years after the establishment of FCT School of Nursing and Midwifery Gwagwalada, without an enabling Act of the National Assembly, the College is set to have a legal framework, which among other derivable benefits, will open up the institution to access financial support from multilateral institutions as well as boost manpower development for the health sector of the Territory and this is being made possible as a result of the relentless push and hard work of the present leadership of the FCT administration.” He assured.

Also speaking, Dr Faruk Abubakar, Secretary-General/ Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, said that several reforms and innovations have been introduced towards making the Council more relevant.

Abubakar noted that the curricula of the profession have also been tailored to blend with the present-day reality and in accordance with global best practices.

