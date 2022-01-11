FCTA to pick up, rehabilitate abandoned children

In other to curb the rising rate of vulnerable and abandoned children on the streets of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has come out to say it would soon begin aggressive operations aimed at picking the children up and also deploying them to various orphanages for proper care.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hadiza Kabir, made the vow when she inspected the FCT Unity Children’s Home, located in Gwako, Gwagwalada Area Council.

She stated that “The administration has zero-tolerance for child abuses and won’t allow vulnerable children to litter its streets.”

Kabir wondered why the expansive facilities provided for social welfare within the territory, were being underutilised and vowed that the Secretariat will develop programmes targeted at maximization of the facilities.

The Secretary who also paid a visit to the Gwagwalada Women Multi-purpose Food Processing Centre expressed shock that the Multi-million naira equipment and machinery installed there had not been put to use or served the purpose for its establishment, after many years.

She disclosed that the Secretariat is working on some women empowerment package, and would soon activate the Centre to boost economic growth.

She urged officials saddled with the responsibility of maintaining the facilities to do a proper job and also stressed that no act of vandalism would be tolerated.

