Lawrence Bajah

The Federal Capital Territory Executive Committee (FCT EXCO) has concluded arrangements to establish more sexual assault referral centres in Abuja, the Nation’s capital.

The Centres are to serve as a shelter home for the survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) across the Territory, who have been abused and are experiencing trauma and are in need to be proper care.

The FCT EXCO gave this assurance Monday, during its 17th Meeting held at the Conference Hall, FCTA House in Gwarinpa I District, Abuja.

The FCT EXCO, while reviewing the presentation by the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) on its activities, programmes and projects, stated that the Administration is committed to building more shelter homes for the survivors of sexual and gender-based violence that will accommodate the increasing cases of SGBV across the Territory.

The EXCO also directed that Social Development Secretariat initiate plans for the immediate re-integration of children who are in the various orphanage homes and have grown up as well as activate the FCT Juvenile Correctional Centre.

The EXCO further directed for the establishment of Mobile Courts to apprehend and trial swiftly, cases of Gender Based Violence to serve as deterrents and serve justice to the victims.

It also advised residents to avoid acts capable of precipitating sexual and gender-based violence.

The FCT Director of Information and Communication, Muhammad Hazat Sule, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday, also stated that The EXCO re-affirmed the position of the FCT Administration on street begging and other unwholesome practices within the Federal Capital City and insisted that it will continue to enforce all laws prohibiting such practices.

According to him, the EXCO commended the Social Development Secretariat for the milestone recorded by emerging top out of 15 Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) rated by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in handling cases of Gender-Based Violence, the meeting urged the Secretariat not to rest on its oars.

The meeting, which was presided over by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, was attended by top officials of the FCT Administration.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…