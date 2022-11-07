FCTA threatens to shut Area 1 market over illegalities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has threatened to shut down Area 1 shopping complex market over offensive activities being carried out by the traders.

The Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu said the mall which was the first mall in Abuja, needs to meet the desired standard.

Shuaibu explained that the market has places earmarked for different purposes but he lamented that the traders had thwarted the whole plan.

According to him, the administration would take stringent measures as soon as the committee set up to review the situation and submit its report.

“The committee comprises FCT strategic agencies, departments and secretariat. So, as soon as the committee finishes its work, we will commence enforcement. Some structures will be removed with others relocated.

He regretted that the informal sectors in the area have been littering the entire place without taking into account the significance of best hygiene practices.

Shuaibu disclosed this when he visited the market with other senior officials of the administration on Monday, to ascertain the genuineness of several complaints being received about the place so far.

He said the area which was the first place to be developed in Abuja is important to the Federal Capital City and must be taken seriously by those that operate in the area.

“We are in the market on a fact-finding mission because of the several reports and complaints we have been receiving. The whole place has been littered especially by the informal sector, there are areas reserved for walkways, pedestrians, and packing. And this area must be used according to what we earmarked it for.

“With the offensive activities here, we are going to restore sanity by removing all the illegalities. The places that require relocation and removal will all be addressed”

He said the market is recognized internationally and must be in conformity with the standards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





FCTA threatens to shut Area 1 market over illegalities