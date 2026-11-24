The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said pregnant women and newborn babies enrolled in its healthcare intervention will continue to benefit from the free medical services.

Mandate secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, stated this on Monday, at the inauguration of rehabilitated Primary Health Care in owner-occupier Kubwa.

She said the initiative, FCT Immunisation – Plus Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT), project community engagement, is in conjunction with the World Bank.

The secretary explained that the efforts would help to reduce financial barriers to healthcare delivery.

Fasawe revealed that under the arrangement, pregnant women registered through Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) facilities across the six Area Councils receive free antenatal care, while babies born under the scheme are entitled to free healthcare, including immunisation, throughout their first 12 months.

The administration said the initiative was part of broader efforts to improve maternal and child health, expand health insurance coverage and ensure that vulnerable residents could access essential medical services without being discouraged by cost.

She said more than 33,000 vulnerable residents were enrolled in the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) in 2025.

The figure, according to her, exceeded its annual ministerial target of 25,000, while outstanding payments owed to healthcare providers between 2022 and 2024 had also been cleared.

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In addition, she said the immunisation coverage in the FCT had increased from 41 to 46 per cent, attributing the improvement to ongoing investments in primary healthcare and community-level interventions.

The scheme, she explained, is in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Health Agenda, which places emphasis on expanding health insurance, revitalising primary healthcare facilities and reducing maternal and child mortality.