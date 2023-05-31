The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has taken the delivery of high-tech comprehensive newborn equipment donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to help boost capacity to meet the critical needs of newborns in the Territory and environs.

It was gathered that the USAID through its implementing partners donated the lifesaving equipment that will help save the lives of sick and newborns, to Asokoro District and Nyanya General Hospitals.

Receiving and commissioning the state-of-the-art facilities at a brief handover ceremony on Wednesday, at Asokoro Hospital, Abuja, Director General, FCT Hospitals Management Board, Dr Mohammed Kawu, said the equipment will go a long way in reducing neonatal morbidity and mortality in the hospitals, FCT and the country in general.

Kawu noted that “although the benefiting hospitals already have similar equipment for managing neurones before now, we appreciate this support a lot which is really modern high tech equipment from USAID.

“There are other support that the FCTA provides through its procurement and budgetary provisions and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) sources.”

Also speaking, Chief Medical Director, Asokoro Hospital, Dr Afiomah Uche, revealed that what the hospital received from USAID were critical medical equipment, in order to assist the health personnel to ensure accelerated reduction of newborn and prenatal mortality and morbidity.

Uche added that it has assisted to boost the capacity of the facility, in order to give care to babies less than 30 days delivered to mothers within and outside the hospital, as the equipment will be used to look after them.

According to her, the donation has already increased the hospital’s bed space to twelve beds, and is adding value to the facility that serves as a regional reference centre, which gets admissions from outside FCC and neighbouring states, in order to get the care at an affordable cost

“We have received equipment for treatment of jaundice, we have warmers to keep babies warm; syringe pumps, and deliver drugs to them; and other equipment in order to ensure that babies especially the very small and sick ones survive and are able to do well in life.

“The FCTA employs highly trained personnel who have been in a neonatal unit, and they have the neonatal capacity for many years, but receiving this equipment, we also received training, in order to effectively use and maintain them.

“We have them already, but the number was increased, so we are now able to ensure more families are going benefit from healthcare delivery in this facility.”





Similarly, Chief Medical Director, Nyanya District Hospital, Dr. Hadiza Idris Bage, said because of the donations made, more children of the poorest of the poor are going to benefit immensely as they are going to get the best of services.

She said: “The kind of donations made to Asokoro District Hospital were also given to Nyanya General Hospital, so the poorest of the poor will get quality services”.

Earlier, in his remarks, Director, USAID Health Population and Nutrition Office, Paul McDermott said specialized equipment and technology are essential for the survival of small and sick newborns.

McDermott added that specialised equipment, such as continuous positive airway pressure machines and incubators – are often needed to support breathing and regulate an infant’s temperature.

He disclosed that scaled-up training within FCT will be supported by USAID’S Integrated Health program, as part of USAID implementing partners’ collaborative effort.

“Today, USAID through its Momentum Country Global Leadership, Quality of Care (MCGL QoC) activity in partnership with NEST360 is providing some specialized equipment to FCTA to help end preventable newborn deaths and improve the quality of care for mothers and children in Nigeria.

“To help reduce the knowledge gap and increase the capacity of health providers to maintain specialized medical equipment in Nigeria, USAID MCGL QOC, NEST 360, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, trained biomedical engineers and technicians (BMET).

“This included two personnel from each of the 36 states and the FCT on the use and maintenance of this equipment. In turn, this initial cadre of technicians will train other BMETs in their respective states.

“l also acknowledge the productive collaboration with the teams of Asokoro and Nyanya hospitals which has led us here to a successful handover”, he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE