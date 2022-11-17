FCTA set to resuscitate Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

Latest News
By Lawrence Bajah, Abuja
FCTA set to resuscitate Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company, FCT to participate, FEC okays N28.4b augmentation for Wasa, FCT infrastructure development, N29bn ground rent debt: FCTA drags defaulting property owners to court, Candido replaces Dobialternative sources of funding education, FEC approves N2.6bn, FCT Minister welcomes Premium Trust, Owners remind FCT Minister, FCTA warns against selling of ram, Flooding: FCTA vows to continue prosecuting persons obstructing waterways, FCTA set to implement e-education, Minister condemns mob attack , policy dialogue on Fulani pastoralists, Individuals seeking bail , FCTA to reopen market Friday, FCT chief calls for forceful removal of shanties in his domain, FCT to partner NCC for 5G broadband deployment in Abuja ― Minister, fund infrastructure development, fraudulent estate developers, Stay away from FCT, FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, FCT-Internal Revenue Service remits N118bn in 2021, targets N202bn in 2022, structures on road corridors dismantled, FCT Minister vows to domesticate Disabilities Act, domesticate disability act, N4.8bn is spent annually to evacuate wastes in Abuja ― Bello, FCTA promises better learning, NYSC's Corps deployment policy, (BREAKING) Eid el-Fitr celebration, FCTA partners FRSC, FCT minister allocates
Bello Muhammed, FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Executive Committee (FCT EXCO) has mandated the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), to resuscitate the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), for efficient and effective mass transportation services in the FCT.

AICL is an investment company established by the FCT Administration saddled with the responsibility of managing assets, investments, and business interests of the FCTA.

The EXCO instructed the Board to turn around the situation of the Transport Company by improving its performance to enable it to play its statutory role of mass movement of commuters for the overall interest and benefits of the residents, especially the less privileged.

The directive was one of the high points of the decisions taken at the 13th meeting of the FCT EXCO held on Monday, 14th November 2022, in Abuja.

It also charged the Abuja Investment Company Limited to critically look into the affairs of AUMTCO and ensure that the buses get back on the roads in order to meet the aims for which it was established.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday by the Director, Information & Communication, FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the EXCO noted that the FCT Administration should not continue to fund a company that has been given the necessary support by the administration and has the wherewithal to take appropriate and profitable decisions for its sustenance.

 ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Accordingly, the EXCO enjoined the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to henceforth, ensure that the road networks are designed in the Federal Capital City to include laybys, to carter for taxi and bus stops.


According to the statement, the EXCO meeting which was presided over by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, also directed the FCT Transportation Secretariat to immediately find ways of developing the multistory car parks around the Federal Capital City as enshrined in the Abuja Master Plan, to reduce cases of traffic gridlocks often at peak hours.

You might also like
Latest News

FG directs MDAs to comply with Nigeria Data Protection regulation

Latest News

Expert expresses concern over increasing deaths among diabetic patients

Latest News

ECOWAS conducts mission on transition to constitutional democracy in Burkina Faso

Latest News

SEC charges commodities exchanges on investor protection

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More