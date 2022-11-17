FCTA set to resuscitate Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

The Federal Capital Territory Executive Committee (FCT EXCO) has mandated the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL), to resuscitate the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO), for efficient and effective mass transportation services in the FCT.

AICL is an investment company established by the FCT Administration saddled with the responsibility of managing assets, investments, and business interests of the FCTA.

The EXCO instructed the Board to turn around the situation of the Transport Company by improving its performance to enable it to play its statutory role of mass movement of commuters for the overall interest and benefits of the residents, especially the less privileged.

The directive was one of the high points of the decisions taken at the 13th meeting of the FCT EXCO held on Monday, 14th November 2022, in Abuja.

It also charged the Abuja Investment Company Limited to critically look into the affairs of AUMTCO and ensure that the buses get back on the roads in order to meet the aims for which it was established.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday by the Director, Information & Communication, FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the EXCO noted that the FCT Administration should not continue to fund a company that has been given the necessary support by the administration and has the wherewithal to take appropriate and profitable decisions for its sustenance.

Accordingly, the EXCO enjoined the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to henceforth, ensure that the road networks are designed in the Federal Capital City to include laybys, to carter for taxi and bus stops.





According to the statement, the EXCO meeting which was presided over by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, also directed the FCT Transportation Secretariat to immediately find ways of developing the multistory car parks around the Federal Capital City as enshrined in the Abuja Master Plan, to reduce cases of traffic gridlocks often at peak hours.