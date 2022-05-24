FCTA set to establish performance delivery unit ― Adesola

In a bid to enhance service delivery, as well as deliver more dividends of democracy to the entire residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola, has hinted that the FCT Administration has concluded all arrangements for Performance Delivery Unit (PDU) to take off in all the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of the Administration.

The Permanent Secretary who dropped the hint on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Keffi-Nasarawa State, during a three-day training and retreat organised for 30 Desk Officers of the Administration to drive the implementation of performance delivery system for the FCT, explained that the PDU which would assist in tracking and monitoring of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved policies, programmes and projects in line with the nine (9) priority areas of the Federal Government as it concerns FCT.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, via Tony Odey, his Press Secretary, Mr Adesola further disclosed that for proper tracking, documentation and reporting of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, the 9 ministerial priority areas have been further broken down into quarterly and yearly targets and actuals, stressing that already, the FCT Administration has successfully completed and submitted first, second, third and fourth quarterly reports to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He said: “FCT is expected to submit annual and quarterly targets and actuals to the Central Delivery Unit, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), for performance assessment. The compilation of quarter 1,2,3 and 4 output and project framework template by the FCT have been completed and delivered.”





He also explained that poised to address the challenges that emanated from the template reporting observed by the Administration,30 Desk Officers cutting all the SDAs have been released to undergo training on data collection, collation and sharing with the Economic Planning Revenue Generation and PPP.

The Permanent Secretary, therefore, urged all the participants to take the exercise seriously, as the Administration expect timely and accurate reporting of quarterly Ministerial Output Delivery.

Earlier, the Reform Facilitator and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Officer, Mrs Chioma Hodo, expressed confidence the programme will strengthen the country’s Civil Service System as well as improve the living standard of the people.