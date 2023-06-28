Following a lack of political will by the immediate past administration to tackle the excesses of herdsmen and scavengers in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has come out to disclose that it has set modalities in motion to curtail excesses of herdsmen, in order to stop cattle herding in the Federal Capital City (FCC), as well as activities of scavengers popularly known as Baban bola among others.

The Director FCTA Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, made this disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday shortly after the monthly FCT Security Committee Meeting.

The Director said: “Security agencies in the FCT have been directed to take appropriate measures in curtailing the issues of cattle herding in the city of Abuja, the activities of scavengers popularly known as Baban bola, among others.”

The Director also revealed that the upcoming G7 meeting slated for July 5th in the FCT will herald the G7 operations across the contiguous states to the FCT.

According to him, the G7 security operations involving collaborations between the Federal Capital Territory and its contiguous States will seek to tackle the menace of kidnappings and other violent crimes in the FCT and its surrounding States in the coming weeks.

Giving further explanation on the upcoming meeting, the Director of Security said: “The FCT Administration is hosting the meeting for the Technical Committee, which comprises the heads of the security agencies, the members’ States’ Commissioners of Police, the Director of Security and the Commandant of the NSCDC. There is the military component, too, the Army Headquarters Garrison and the Defence Headquarters are part of the meeting. They will discuss and agree on modalities and approach to the clearance exercise”.

In his turn, The FCT Commissioner of Police urged residents to go about their business during the Sallah celebrations without fear of any breakdown of law and order.

According to him, “Arrangements have been concluded for the FCT residents to have a peaceful Sallah celebration. Our officers have been put on alert. Deployments have been done right from this evening, preceding Sallah tomorrow. All the praying grounds and the DPO Area Commanders have been alerted. The areas will be covered. The EODs will scan and screen the areas where people are supposed to gather.

“The message I have for residents of the FCT is we have given them the assurance they are safe and secure. They should move about their lawful businesses. Those who expect to go to the praying ground should go and have their worship. We are there to support them and to secure them, there will be no problem.”

In a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Press in the office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, the meeting was chaired by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola had in attendance, heads of various military and para-military formations in the FCT, religious and traditional leaders as well as relevant officers of the FCTA.