The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rewarded three winners of the ‘Abuja @ 47 poetry contest’ with various prizes.

The FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who presented the prizes to the winners, said the contest was one of the ways to engage the youths and enhance their creativity, while creating a platform for the unification of all tribes.

Adesola noted that the administration will continue to explore ways of using innovation to build the Abuja dream, and ensuring that the city becomes habitable and secured for all.

He added that there was enormous talent in the art and harnessing it for both FCT and national development was very important.

He said: “As a government, we recognize the importance of supporting and promoting the arts and the creative industry, in general.

“I do not need to start telling you about the importance of arts, but suffice it to say arts help us in expressing our humanity, showcasing our talents, and connecting with others in ways that enrich our lives. That is what you have achieved.

“The huge talent which you expressed you arts has connected us all in this room for development of the nation’s capital”.

Earlier in her remarks, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Acting Director, Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, said the three winners were selected from about 30 entries received from applicants.

She explained that the participants were required to write stories and share online videos that best represent what Abuja stands for.

Ahmadu noted that the winners have been rewarded with smart phones and laptops to enable them continue with the propagation of the ideals of the Abuja project.

