FCTA reopens schools, warns private schools against demanding third term fees

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday, directed schools in the territory to reopen on October 11 and 12 respectively.

It said boarding students are to resume on Sunday 11, while full academic activities will begin on Monday, October 12, warning owners of private schools against demanding for third term school fees.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello announced this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

He said there would not be the third term, adding that the guidelines for the reopening of the schools would soon be released and the academic calendar would cover the third term that was left due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him: “There is no third term, private schools should not demand third term school fees.”

It will be recalled that the government had ordered the closure of schools nationwide in March 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Malam Bello explained that the FCT Administration did not record any case during the reopening of schools for exit clauses, and is optimistic that officials and pupils would ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols once the schools reopen.

The minister, therefore, urged the school owners to be strict and rigid on COVID-19 protocols, warning all school owners to be vigilant.

“Be vigilant, strict and rigid in the implementation of COVID-19 protocols for the safety of our children and ourselves as we reopen schools. Nothing should be taken for granted.” the Minister urged.

