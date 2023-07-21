The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday raised alarm as it uncovered illegal sales of shop space at Area 7, Garki informal market.

It was gathered that already many unsuspecting members of the public, especially desperate traders have fallen victim to the fraudsters.

This development is coming barely a few days after the sack of the embattled former Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML).

Recall that the former MD of AMML, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, was removed from office following AMML’s shareholders’ resolution and also endorsed by Mr. Abubakar Maina, via a letter dated July 17, as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL) the supervising agency over AMML.

It was also gathered that while AMML has initiated measures to unravel the syndicate behind the illegal activities, members of the public and traders have been warned to beware of fraudsters parading themselves as FCTA officials.

A top official in Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL) confirmed to Tribune Online that there was no official allocation of the spaces yet, and advised people to approach appropriate and relevant officers for guidance.

According to the official: “The general public is hereby informed that neither the shareholders, the Board of AMML nor the Management has authorised the disposal of any of the assets in Area 7 informal market.

“Accordingly, anybody who purportedly acquires any assets, space or properties from any persons claiming to be an agent or employee, or staff AMML does so at his or her own peril.”

