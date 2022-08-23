FCTA Permanent Secretary presents 1200 bags of garri to Ondo on behalf of Buhari

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola has presented 30 tonnes of garri to the people of Ondo State on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesola, while presenting 30 tonnes of garri which is an equivalent of 1,200 bags to the State Government for onward distribution to the people, on Tuesday, explained that the release of food items from strategic reserves was part of government efforts to alleviate hardship occasioned by the high cost of food items and scarcity in the country.

He said: “We are here to deliver a message of His Excellency, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to the good people of Ondo State.

“The essence of this visit is to demonstrate in clear terms, the concern of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the people of Nigeria in general and the people of Ondo State, in particular”.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the nationwide food distribution to Nigerians was a response to needs assessment which indicated a growing concern on scarcity and high prices of food items thus making the Federal Government direct the release of food materials from strategic reserves for distribution to States of the Federation through Principal Government Officials.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who received the items on behalf of the State, expressed gratitude to President Buhari, FCT Minister and the Permanent Secretary, and pledged that the items would be distributed to the right persons, “This will definitely get to the intended beneficiaries. It will go along way to support some of the families that need it in the State”.

He appreciated the Permanent Secretary for delivering the items personally, describing him as an “Illustrious son of Ondo State who is representing the state well. We are indeed proud of you.”

Corroborating the Permanent Secretary, the Deputy Governor who doubles as Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA), stated that the President’s action was a practical demonstration of love for all the States, especially those facing some hardship.

He also disclosed that the State Government had already mapped out modalities for the distribution as well as identified those who would be beneficiaries of the commodity. “We have a long list already, so it is easier for us to know how this product should be distributed”. He stated.

The Permanent Secretary, who was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Mrs Clara Adesola, Special Assistant to the FCT Minister of State on Social Development Services, Mrs Ayoade Simisola, and his Technical Assistant, Mr Adewuyi Francis, also paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele David Oleleyelogun.

