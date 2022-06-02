FCTA pays N300m compensation to Abuja natives

By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
The pilot phase of the Land Swap Initiative designed to remedy the infrastructure deficit in the FCT  has taken off with the commencement of payment for compensation for economic trees and crops in Gwagwa District by Messr Gwagwa Concession limited in Abuja recently.

Payment of the compensation to the natives is a major part of the measures to pave way for the commencement of work on the provision of engineering infrastructure to the first Land Swap District.

The Developer who flagged-off the first phase of payment for compensation of about  300mn out of the estimated 1.5 billion for compensation for economic trees and crops to the natives and residents of the Gwagwa community has by this action shown capacity and readiness to move to the site years after the programme was conceived.

At the commencement of issuance of the compensation cheques to affected members of the communities at the Authority’s Conference in Abuja recently, the Executive Secretary FCDA Board, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmad said “We just flagged off the payment of compensation for economic trees and crops with respect to the acquisition of the land in Gwagwa District, meant for the development of infrastructure, through the land swap arrangement and initiative of the FCT Administration.

“We hold this payment of compensation very critical because the Hon. Minister has performed the flag-off of the land swap programme in the FCT. Now, the community and   FCT residents will know that the FCT Administration is really very prepared to go on with an experienced investor who has shown a great level of commitment to the Land Swap programme as a pilot scheme.

“The Authority is excited about the development and believes that upon completion, the scheme will usher in the much-desired infrastructural growth and accelerated development in partnership with the private sector.


“This no doubt is coming as a big relief to the government who opted for the Land Swap initiative when it was obvious that government alone could no longer fund  infrastructural development  through budgetary provision due to paucity of funds and other competing demands.” He stated.

Director, Department of Resettlement and Compensation, ESV Perpetua Ohammah, spoke on details of the compensation:

“We have two cheques being presented to each person. One is as agreed with the Chief. That’s a base value for every indigene that is going to lose his land.”

Ishaku Dalhatu Batagarawa, Manager of Operations, Resettlement and Compensation of Gwagwa Concession Limited assured the Administration and Communities of their commitment to this life-changing project which when completed many will be fully engaged in so many economic activities.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the District Head of Gwagwa under Jiwa, Mallam Shauibu Bawa said “we are satisfied with the entire process and pledge our cooperation to the Administration.

