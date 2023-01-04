FCTA maps out new strategy to avert hazards in Abuja

By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has said it has perfected plans to introduce Emergency Marshals to work in different communities around the six Area Councils to curb hazards.

This, it stated, was a measure enunciated to help in managing the adverse effects of the rapid growing population in the nation’s capital.

Making this disclosure on Wednesday, the Director General, FCT Emergency Management ( FEMA) Alhaji Abbas Iddris noted that the agency has carried out hazard mappings in Abuja, identifying areas where urgent attention was required.

Iddris noted that the decision to introduce Emergency Marshals was based on the need to increase life saving interventions and also mitigate hazards.

According to him, the Marshals would complement the efforts of other volunteers who have played key roles in the agency’s activities.

He said, “We intend to introduce emergency Marshals this year. These are volunteers who assist students, hospital workers and PWD, and other public servants during emergencies.

“They also assist in facility services, Risk Management and Safety Services by reporting conditions in a building that could present a hazard during an emergency.

“They also maintain an orderly evacuation; conduct a sweep of an area to ensure that evacuation is complete. The Marshals are also to participate in debriefings resulting from evacuation and complete a monthly checklist for fire safety issues in their areas”, he added.

Frontpage Today

