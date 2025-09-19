FCTA mandate secretary enrolls two sons in public secondary school

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo, has enrolled two of his sons, Ahmad and Mukhtar, in Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, Maitama, Abuja.

The children, who are both 14 years old, were attended to by the admission officers of the school alongside others who came for enrolment for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Speaking after the exercise, Hayyo said the step was to restore the confidence of Abuja residents in public schools, considering the huge resources expended on the rehabilitation and construction of schools across the territory by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

He explained that the enrolment would dispel the negative perception that senior government officials in the education sector, or politicians in general, do not patronise public schools.

According to him, the construction and rehabilitation of FCT schools by the Minister have restored confidence in the sector.

The Secretary further called on stakeholders who are committed to the positive narrative to key into the system by enrolling their wards in FCT schools, while encouraging parents who have already done so not to be distracted by critics.

He said the provision of laptops, tablets and innovative backpacks, among other items, recently distributed to schools, has helped to integrate technology into classrooms, thereby equipping the schools with relevant educational resources designed to empower learners at all levels.

The Principal of the school, Mallam Isah Usman, commended the Minister for his intervention in the school.

He said that with the improvements recorded, many senior government officials and military officers had enrolled their children in the school.

“We are overwhelmed that many senior officers and military personnel are now bringing their children to the school. We also deeply appreciate the Minister for completing most of our infrastructure, the multi-purpose laboratory, the dining hall, and other facilities that speak for themselves,” Usman said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE