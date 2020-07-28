FCTA issues code of conduct for livestock markets, as Eid-el-Kabir draws near

AS the celebrations of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir draw nearer, the Agriculture and Rural Development department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has issued safety guidelines to merchants in livestock markets and abattoirs.

The department, had since last week, intensified its sensitisation campaign in livestock markets across the FCT, to ensure COVID-19 safety precaution adherence.

Acting Secretary of the department, Mr. Ibe Chukwuemeka, led a team of officials to Karu Abattoir, to sensitise the residents and butchers on the risks associated with improper meat handling, as it relates to COVID-19 transmission.

Deputy Director of Information at the secretariat, Alhaji Zakari Aliyu, revealed this in a press statement.

Butchers and members of the public were notified that FCTA was leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19,

According to Chukwuemeka, the guidelines issued were aimed at safeguarding the lives of the residents, as the celebrations near.

“As Sallah celebrations approach, people will want to buy livestock products and there is need to avoid overcrowding during the hustle and bustle of this period in a bid to meet up with the season’s demand.

“In the light of this, our animal health officials as well as livestock officers have been fully mobilised to enforce compliance,” he said.

The Acting Secretary reiterated that the secretariat had mandated its animal health officials to ensure that all stakeholders complied with the protocols.

He appealed to all residents and butchers to cooperate with the enforcement officials, as the exercise is to curtail the spread of the Corona Virus.

On his part, Chairman of Karu Butchers revealed that the association had set up a task team to ensure that their members complied with the safety measures.

He, however, thanked the FCTA for its efforts in combating the pandemic.