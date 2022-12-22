FCTA honours 67 teachers with excellence awards

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has honoured 67 outstanding teachers with Excellence Service Award for impacting students to become useful citizens in society.

Permanent secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, presented the excellence service award to the teachers who were selected from the various education agencies across the territory.

The award was put together by the FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) to reward teachers in the nation’s capital in order to dispel the insinuations that teachers’ rewards are in heaven.

Represented by the director Security Service Department, Mr Adamu Gwary, Adesola said the awardees were rewarded for selfless service, dedication, punctuality, neatness, loyalty, accountability, integrity, commitment and innovations, among others.

He, however, described teaching as the most important profession in the world, while congratulating the awardees and urged them to do more.

Adesola specifically commended the collaboration among all the education agencies, and encouraged them to sustain the trend.

Similarly, the secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, Malam Sani El- Katuzu, who was represented by the Director of Administration and Finance, Malam Abdurazaq Leramoh, enjoined them to continue to take their jobs of imparting knowledge to the students seriously.

He maintained that no reward could adequately compensate the sacrifices of teachers, describing the recognition award as a motivational initiative that every other worker should strive to achieve.

On his part, the director, FCT Secondary Education Board, Dr Ladan Sani, said the 67 awardees were carefully selected for their outstanding performances in their various departments and units.

Meanwhile, the director, FCT Education Resource Center, Hajiya Neemat Abdulraheem, was optimistic that the award would spur healthy competitive spirit among educators in the system.

The majority of the awardees expressed gratitude to the board for honouring them and promised to work harder in the upcoming years.