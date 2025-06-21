FCTA hails US doctor for launching first arthritis outpatient infusion centre in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commended US-trained physician, Dr Helen Mbakwe, for her patriotic return to Nigeria and the establishment of the country’s first-ever outpatient infusion and arthritis management facility.

The facility, located in Abuja, marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s medical landscape, especially in tackling chronic pain and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment praised Dr. Mbakwe for setting a new pace in healthcare innovation.

“There is no documented review on the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in Abuja or northern Nigeria,” Fasawe noted.

Fasawe further commended Dr Helen for making the FCT have not only a center but also the commitment to start its first studies on this condition that has been misdiagnosed for so long, especially among women.

The newly launched Frontline Infusion and Arthritis Outpatient Infusion Medical Facility was formally opened at a ceremony attended by stakeholders from the medical and public sectors.

The center offers cutting-edge infusion therapies, non-surgical treatments, and personalized management plans for arthritis and other chronic autoimmune conditions.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Mbakwe emphasized the transformative power of infusion therapy in managing arthritis, particularly rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

“Infusion therapy, including biologics, provides targeted relief that slows disease progression and restores quality of life. For many, it’s not just treatment, it’s a lifeline,” she said.

The center’s services go beyond arthritis care. Dr. Mbakwe also unveiled Nigeria’s first outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) program for antibiotic-resistant infections.

The facility utilizes advanced multidosing administrative devices, enabling long-term and precise delivery of intravenous antibiotics outside hospital settings, a game-changer for infection control and patient convenience.

“This is not just innovation, it is necessity. By offering antibiotic infusion therapy in an outpatient model, we reduce the burden on hospitals and give patients a dignified, efficient pathway to healing”, Dr. Mbakwe said.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Abubakar Kana, described the center as a timely intervention in reversing the tide of medical brain drain in Nigeria.

“At a time when we talk about ‘Japa,’ Helen has given us an ‘anti-Japa’ story. She returned to Nigeria to invest in our healthcare system. This is a challenge and inspiration to other medical professionals.”

He added that the initiative aligns with broader national efforts to combat medical tourism by making world-class care available within Nigeria’s borders.

Dr. Mbakwe dedicated the milestone to God, her family, and the countless patients who have inspired her journey.

“This center is a testament to what’s possible when compassion meets innovation. We are building a future where pain does not define lives and where care is as sophisticated as it is empathetic”, she noted.

The facility, which also offers platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, viscosupplementation, nutritional counseling, and physical therapy, is poised to become a regional hub for arthritis and infusion therapy in West Africa.