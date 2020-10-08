FCTA flags off fumigation of public schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday, commenced fumigation of all public schools across the six Area Councils made-up of the territory ahead of school resumption slated for next Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, while performing a symbolic exercise at the Government Junior Secondary School, Garki, said the exercise was aimed at protecting and save guiding pupils, students and management staff of public schools against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Dr Aliyu, therefore, advised operators of private schools in the territory to carry out the same exercise before school resumption, urging parents and guardians to ensure that their wards are properly kitted before going to school.

“We are here to symbolically flag off the fumigation exercise as collectively decided and championed by the Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello. Earlier in the day, we had a press conference on the need for the schools to be opened on Monday for academic activities.

“So, to that effect and in adherence to extant rules of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to ensure that there are adequate safety and care for our children. So, we are embarking on the fumigation of our schools.

“The Honourable Minister is also doing the same thing at JSS Jabi. So, from today, the whole public schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will be simultaneously fumigated until Monday when we are ready for resumption.” She insisted.

On the fate of public schools, the minister said: “As for the public schools, of course, there is a criterion for the resumption and most of them are complying. And any school found wanting, there are standards for disciplinary action to be taken. But for now, we are good to go.”

Also speaking, the Principal of Government Junior Secondary School, Garki, Mrs Mohammed Fatima, expressed the preparedness of her school to resume academic activities as announced by the authorities.

According to her: “We are very prepared as you can see for yourself. We are perfectly prepared. The grasses are trimmed, fumigation is going on, we have our wash hand basins, sanitizers, liquid soaps and face masks. In short, everything is on ground.”

