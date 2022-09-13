FCTA flags off construction of wireless traffic light signals in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in a move to ensure ease of traffic and orderliness on Abuja roads, has flagged off the construction of wireless led traffic light control signals at 98 major intersections within the territory.

Addressing newsmen, on Tuesday, at the commencement of the project at Wuye Market junction, in Wuye District, Abuja, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said it has added a needed impetus as the government strives towards building a world-class capital city.

Bello noted that the project also adds value to efforts of managing energy consumption needs as the traffic control signals will utilise wireless LED energy-saving illumination.

The project is part of the donor project powered by the government of the Peoples’ Republic of China, in addition to other donor projects for the immense benefit of FCT residents.

Represented by the FCT permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, the minister expressed hope that on completion, the project will further aid efforts by the FCT administration to achieve an

efficient and effective traffic management system in Abuja.

“Abuja is one of the fastest growing cities in the world with an equally fast-growing population. This rapid growth has put enormous pressure on city Infrastructure including those dedicated to Traffic management.

“On our part, we will ensure an enabling environment for a hitch-free and successful delivery of this project and look forward to its completion and subsequent commissioning,” he stressed.





Also, Jiang Kai Fong Project manager, China Railway Eight Engineering Group Co. Ltd.(CREC No 8), the firm designated by the Chinese government to implement the 2d Phase of the traffic light project, gave an overview of the project.