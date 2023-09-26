Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) in partnership with Platinum X Art and Media Ltd is set to organize a “buja I Believe Carnival 2023” for residents of Abuja and other talented Nigerians in other states to showcase their talent.

The Convener of the Carnival and the MD/CEO of Platinum X Art and Media Ltd, Omoefe Tawiyah said the carnival aims to promote peace, reduce crime, eliminate inequality, provide employment opportunities, increase skilled employees, improve social amenities and eliminate communal problems.

“In the midst of challenging times and hardship, it is crucial to prioritize mental health and strike a balance. The Abuja I Believe Carnival 2023 is not just about entertainment, it is about creating a lasting legacy”, he said.

He said there are great talents in Abuja and would like musicians in Abuja to have a fair share of the benefits from the carnival.

Tawiyah further stated that in the carnival village, there is going to be a seat-out area for four days consecutively, where there is going to be performances, and 80 per cent of the performers will be from musicians in the FCT or other parts of Nigeria.

“We are looking at drawing the attention of other people to come to FCT, it is an Abuja carnival, it is happening in the FCT, so those opportunities will be open if you are creative enough and talented enough,” he added.

The Acting Director, Social Development Secretariat, Department of Arts and Culture, FCTA Kayode Aiyegbusi said the carnival will boost economic activities in the FCT.

“For us in the FCT, the well-being of the residents is a priority of the FCT Administration, to be specific about the expectation of this carnival, we wouldn’t partner if we didn’t see how it will benefit the residents.

“Apart from providing empowerment opportunities for the residents, the whole idea of the carnival is that the carnival will belong to the people and that is why all these efforts are being made to get everybody involved so that we all know that it is our carnival.

“All of us are expected to make something out of that carnival, residents of Area 10 can start planning ahead to see how they will benefit from that carnival, if the carnival train is passing Wuse, the people in zone one should get together, and think how they can get something out of it.

“This carnival is going to be one of the items in the entertainment calendar of the FCT.

In the next 10 years, with deliberate planning, Abuja, and Nigeria as a whole will make money from tourism.”





The Chairman, Advance Group Director, Ambassador Joseph Babatunde harped on the need to develop the tourism sector of the country in order to create business opportunities in the country.

“If you have been to Dubai, you can see the number of T-shirts, and flags that are sold at the airport, if you have been to Brazil, the number of Brazilian Jersey that is sold in a day is millions, so imagine we bringing that to Nigeria.

“Most times if I get the Nigerian airport I don’t see anything to sell, nothing to confirm that you are in Abuja. I am from Badagry in Lagos, there is so much tourism in Badagry, but Abuja being the centre for everybody, a lot needs to be done.”

