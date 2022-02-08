FCTA empowers Abuja farmers to fight fall armyworm

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) has taken enlightenment campaign against the invasive insect pest Fall Armyworm (FAW) to farmers in the FCT, in order to boost food security.

No fewer than 250 farmers drawn from across the six area councils of the territory, were on Tuesday exposed to talks on practical identification, management and control of FAW in FCT.

The Mandate Secretary, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, declaring the event open in Kwali, said the engagement will help increase awareness that would assist the farmers to do all that is needed to improve their productivity in the agric sector.

Represented by Ishaq Sadeeq, Director of Administration And Finance (DAF), the Secretary reiterated that the ARDS will do everything within its means to make sure that it supports the programme, which will boost food security in the Territory.

He noted that the FAW menace has always been a very big problem, and looking at the percentage of the ratio if tackled effectively, about 30% will go.

“So if nothing is done, 100% of farmlands or whatever they produce, will go completely off, that’s why we are really giving them all the support and sensitisation needed.

“It is a continuous sensitisation campaign because the representatives of the six area councils will go back to their domains and do the step-down,” the ARDS boss reiterated.

In her welcome address, Co-ordinator Ad-hoc Committee on Fall Army Worm (FAW) and Director, Agric Services, Mrs Francisca Ihekadu, noted that since 2016 FAW has brought tension and crisis to farmers in the FCT, even as it portends danger to food security, which is why there is a global action for its management and control.

According to her, FAW thrives well when there is a dry spell during the rainy season; and Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) has predicted 15 days dry spell over FCT between the month of May and June 2022, which is not good for maize production in the Territory due to FAW infestation.

While urging farmers to plant when rain has been established in the month of July 2022, the Director, encouraged them to put into practice the knowledge from carefully selected resource persons, so as they can be part of the success story of the food security programme in the FCT.

