FCTA disburses N2.9bn to area councils, stakeholders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N2.9 billion to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of May 2022.

Minister of State, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 165th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting commended all critical stakeholders for their commitment towards the allocation committee.

Aliyu, who was represented at the meeting by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, charged both the old and new chairmen to discharge their duties responsibly, stressing that the era of politics is over.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, via her Special advisor on Media, Austine Elemue, the minister appealed to the chairmen not to seem themselves as representatives of any political party but rather, representatives of the people.

“Please don’t see yourselves as PDP or APC Chairmen, rather see yourselves as chairmen of the people,” she stressed.

While harping on the environmental sanitation of the councils, the minister charged the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to work in synergy with the council’s authorities with a view to achieving the desired results.

A breakdown of the figures released indicates that the sum of N631,035,849.37 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,287,256,933.30 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N2,918,292,782.67 billion.





However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N136,208,827.21 million, while Gwagwalada got N96,081,891.11 million and Kuje received N131,764,662.27 million.

Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council received N91, 009,759.01 million, Abaji got N94,094,080.35million while Kwali received N81,876,629.42million, bringing the total sum to N631,035,849.37million disbursed to the six area councils.

Furthermore, distribution to other critical stakeholders includes: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,923,745,610.27billion, 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57million, One per cent Training Fund gulped N29,182,927.83million, while 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63million, bringing the total sum to N2,287,256,933.37billion.

Those present at the 165th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting include the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Federal Commissioner representing FCT at the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, Hon. Tanko Abari, and Director of Administration and Finance, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs Omolola Olanipekun.

Others include Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon Christopher Zakka, Chairman Abaji Area Council, Hon Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon Danladi Chiya, Vice Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Hon Abubakar Musa Bwari amongst others.

