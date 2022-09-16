FCTA disburses N2.9bn to Area Councils, stakeholders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N2,892,081,930 billion to the six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for July.

Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, who presided over the 168th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, used the occasion to appeal to stakeholders to show understanding as the revenue from the Federation Account keeps nose diving.

Aliyu, who was represented by the Acting FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mallam Mohammed Bashir, called on the council authorities to pay cleaning company contractors in their respective councils.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the breakdown of the figures released at the JAAC meeting indicated that the sum of N611,276,341.46 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,280,805,588.83 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N2,892,081,930.29 billion.

Similarly, distributions to area councils showed that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N170,582,270.76 million, while Gwagwalada got N82,954,656.18 million and Kuje Area Council received N119,206,233.92 million.

Other area councils include, Bwari which received N87,675,782.37 million, Abaji got N77,928,662.74 million while Kwali received N72,928,735.49 million, bringing the total sum to N611,276,341.45 million disbursed to the six area councils.

Nigerian Tribune further learnt that distribution to other stakeholders, including primary school teachers, gulped N1,917,556,374.33 billion, 15 per cent pension funds took N226,478,989.57 million, 100 per cent training fund gulped N28,920,819.30 million, while 10 per cent employer pension contribution gulped N107,849,405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N2,280,805,588.83 billion.

Those present at the meeting include the representative of FCTA, Acting Permanent Secretary, Bashir, Mandate Secretary Area Council Services, Ibrahim Abubakar Dantsoho, Director of Administration and Finance, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs. Omolola Olanipekun, chairmen of the six area councils, among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE