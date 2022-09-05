FCTA demolishes Spotlight Garden in Abuja after killing of security officer

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, in Abuja, demolished Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District over insecurity and violation of park closing time regulation, by operating beyond 7 pm.

It was gathered that the allottee and the operator of the demolished garden have been served several notices, for continuously violating the policy.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, who led the demolition told newsmen that there was no going back on the enforcement of the 7 pm closing time for parks in Abuja.

He disclosed that the allottee and operator of the Spotlight Garden has been arrested and would be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations which created a conducive environment that led to the death of an innocent citizen.

Shuaibu said; “Just last week at a park, called Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, the operator flagrantly violated our closing time regulation by operating beyond 7 pm

“This attracted the activities of armed hoodlums who gunned down a gallant security officer in cold blood. This could have been avoided if they had complied with our regulations.

“Especially in the Lungi Crescent Wuse II District, several enforcement notices have been served to the affected allottees.

“However, some are proving to be recalcitrant. This will never be acceptable to the administration. Appropriate stern action including revocation will be meted out to those allocations.

“Park owners should remember that at the time of applying for gardens, they were given a copy of the official gazette for parks and gardens operations, to which they agreed to, but have decided not to abide by them.

“This is not accepted, the FCT Administration vehemently condemn flagrant violation and is ready to prosecute and violator,” Shuaibu stated.

