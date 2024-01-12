Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through its Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), has commenced demolition of shops, eateries, and other illegal structures in taxi ranks across the capital city, Abuja.

The demolition started in Area 3 and Banex Junction Taxi Ranks, in Abuja on Friday. At Area 3, the DTRS team, supported by security agencies, demolished car wash, mechanic workshop, cinema house, and eateries among others, operating within the ranks.

At Banex Junction Taxi Rank, the taxis were not using the ranks because they had been taken over by miscreants and were using the space to sell hard drugs, including adulterated fuel and diesel.

Mrs Deborah Osho, Head of Operations, DRTS, who led the team, explained that the measure was to give room for more taxis to operate within the ranks.

This, according to her, will discourage illegal taxi parks across the city on grounds that there was not enough space in the taxi ranks.

She added that the move would also address the menace of “one chance” operators, who took advantage of the illegal parks to perpetuate their evil deeds.

“On Monday, the DRTS invited all the stakeholders in the transportation sector for a meeting, and one of the resolutions was to clear the taxi ranks for taxis to operate inside the ranks.

“We have equally handed over a space around Eagle Square for tax operators to use as temporary taxi rank, to stop the menace of illegal parks around the Federal Secretariat.

“We are prepared to clean all taxi ranks in 2024, to ensure that motorists board taxis inside the taxi ranks and not outside. This in the long run, will address the menace of “one chance” in the city,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, Department of Security Service, FCTA, said: “One chance happens when people do not have a secured taxi rank to board vehicles.

“Haven gone round with DRTS officials, we noticed that most of the taxi ranks were occupied by people that were not meant to be there, and not given room to taxi owners to use the space.

“But as we clear these illegal structures, more vehicles will be coming into the ranks so that commuters will be able to board safe and secured taxis to their various destinations. This is a joint effort that will continue,” he said.

He added that the Department of Development Control also needs more wheel loaders and caterpillars for clearance operations.

He expressed confidence that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike would provide all the manpower and logistics needed to keep the capital city clean and serene.

Commenting on the development, Mr Richard Siso, Deputy Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, described the development as the best for transport operators so far.

“This is what we have been asking the government to help us do and thanked God the government has listened to us and has come out to clear the parks for us. We are in full support,” Siso said.

Also, Mr Oladipupo Ebijuni, Chairman and Director Enforcement, Painted Abuja Taxi said, “we are very happy with what is happening here. I want to assure DRTS of our full support.”

