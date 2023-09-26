The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intervened in the crisis between the Six Area Council chairmen and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NUGLE) regarding their planned strike.

This comes as NUGLE has scheduled a strike for October 2nd in solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), which has been on strike since the resumption of schools for the 2023–2024 academic session in the territory.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesome Wike, disclosed to the press on Tuesday after a brief closed-door meeting with the chairmen of the six Area Councils and NUGLE officials that a 6-man committee has been constituted to resolve the issues within two weeks.

Wike stated that all issues causing grievance among the parties should be addressed in the next 48 hours.

He said, “We have set up a committee to come up with modalities on how the problem will be resolved. We believe that NUGLE is satisfied with the arrangements put in place to resolve these issues.

“I believe that in the next 48 hours, NUGLE should do the needful because of the interest of the people.”

Answering questions from the press after the meeting, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Area Council’s Service Secretariat, Bitrus Garki, mentioned that the issues revolve around the 40% peculiar allowance, hazard allowance, and other deductions that the union was advocating for.

Garki stated that the issues date back to 2006, but the current FCT minister was concerned about how to address them and other challenges faced by the area councils.

“The minister has set up a 6-man committee comprising all the parties involved. From our discussion with NUGLE, the union commended the minister for his speedy intervention and quick response to its letter.

“We have agreed that the strike should be called off prior to the committee’s report, starting on the 10th of next month,” he said

