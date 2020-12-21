FCTA closes Millennium Park over spread of COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday ordered that the popular Millennium Recreation Park located within Maitama District of Abuja should remain shutdown for all social activities with a view to curtailing the spread of deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Enforcement team on COVID-19, Mr. Ikharo Attah, who announced this while addressing Abuja Park Operators Association, added that the action became imperative in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to him, a total lockdown may not be necessary, but Millennium Park as the epicentre of social gathering during festivities won’t be left open to the public during the yuletide.

“The park usually experiences an uncontrollable explosive crowd during festivities which could spell doom for residents in view of the ravaging pandemic,” he explained.

He, therefore, directed operators of parks in Abuja to observe all health protocols or face the full wrath of law.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Department of Parks and Recreation, Hajia Riskatu Abdulazeeze, said any park that violates the health protocols risks being sealed off or outright revocation of the lease.

While urging operators of the recreational parks to adopt “no face mask no entry” rules, Abdulazeeze said an enforcement team had already started operations to ensure compliance.

