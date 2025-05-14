FCTA begins regulation of gaming industry to boost revenue

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced regulation and oversight of the gaming industry within the FCT to put at ease existing operators domiciled in Abuja and prevent loss of revenue.

The Director General of the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, announced this during a joint news conference with the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) on the official take-off of the office in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila explained that Honourable Minister of the FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike, initiated this and issued a directive to commence the regulation and oversight of the gaming industry within the FCT.

He said that this decision arose as an aftermath of the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s landmark judgment in the case of AG Lagos & Ors vs AG Federation & Anor (SC/1/2008), which affirmed that the authority to regulate lottery and gaming activities within the FCT resides within the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

According to him, the office acknowledges the challenges that accompany regulatory transitions and assured that the regulatory office remains fully committed to providing stability, clarity, and continuity in its approach.

“We appeal to existing and intending operators to rest assured that this mandate aligns with the FCTA’s vision to harness the economic potential of the gaming sector for the development of the FCT, while pursuing the objective of enhancing the industry’s reputation.

“Moreover, this directive presents an invaluable opportunity for the FCT to utilise its gaming industry for economic growth and social benefits and the responsibility to collaborate closely with the office of the Honourable Minister and the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) to ensure proper regulatory oversight and effective gaming remittance within the industry.

“This development will help to establish a robust and transparent regulatory framework for gaming activities in the FCT as well as create an enabling environment that fosters investment, fair play, and responsible gaming,” he stated.

Gbajabiamila reiterated that all gaming licences and permits previously issued by the defunct National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) remain valid and enforceable within the FCT for the remaining term of the licence or permit.

He added that the licensed operators would continue to operate under the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT-LRO) without disruptions following this renewed mandate.

“We recognise that this regulatory shift may provoke inquiries among stakeholders, and we encourage licensed operators to engage with us as we navigate this transition. Our goal remains to ensure clarity, stability, and fairness while upholding global best practices in gaming regulation.”

In his remarks, the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr Michael Ango, said the gaming industry holds a lot of promise for attracting investment to the territory.

Ango explained that this development was in line with the vision of His Excellency, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, to ensure that Abuja becomes the model capital city and a tourist destination.

“We are all aware Abuja is becoming a tourist destination. We believe that one of the attractions of cities such as ours is that people come here for leisure, and I believe that the gaming industry holds a lot of promise for attracting investment into the FCT. That is the reason why we believe that this initiative is one that is for the overall benefit of the residents and the people of the FCT.

“We want to assure you that as we take off this initiative, we will continue to brief you on progress. The FCT Lottery Regulatory Office is open for business, and we are using this opportunity to invite our operators and investors to do the needful.

“We are grateful to the Honourable Minister for his vision, foresight, and support, and we want to pledge that we will surely reciprocate the confidence that he has put in both organisations to drive this course,” he said.

