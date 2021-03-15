FCTA begins administration of COVID-19 vaccine to Abuja residents

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday in Abuja began the administration of COVID-19 vaccination for residents of the territory and declared it safe.

Performing the exercise at the Asokoro District Hospital Abuja, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, noted that the launch was the single largest vaccination programme ever in the FCT to herald decisive victory over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aliyu said that in readiness for the COVID-19 vaccination, the FCT, through the FCT Primary Healthcare Board and partners, completed a Cold Chain Preparedness assessment and trained all members of the 65 vaccination teams.

She added that the FCT could safely store, deliver and administer the vaccines required to immunise all residents in this first phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

Aliyu said the FCT had in the past, led the way in several vaccination campaigns against diseases such as polio, measles and meningitis.

The minister assured that the vaccination exercise would not be different as the administration was committed to ensuring that the FCT served as an example to other states in surpassing all COVID-19 vaccination targets.

“The FCTA will resolutely enforce all the National Guidelines and ensure that all stages of the vaccine roll-out are equitably and fairly implemented and all the 227,480 doses received are accounted for.

“For a start, vaccination roll-out is expected from today for front line health and non-health workers in all private and public COVID-19 isolation centres, treatment and laboratory centres, in the FCT.

“Other health workers, strategic leaders, military and paramilitary, as well as FCTA and FCDA personnel will continue to receive theirs over the next 10-day work period.

“We may consider an extension of time for catch-up for those who may miss their appointments,” Aliyu added.

Earlier, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola urged residents in the FCT to avail themselves of the opportunity to ensure that they were vaccinated.

He assured residents that the FCTA would continue to promote unhindered and stress-free access for them to be vaccinated.

“The administration will advise and continue to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

“As it’s always advised, prevention is better than cure, we will therefore continue to advocate and enforce the existing protocols to ensure the safety of our teeming populace.

“You can be assured the leadership will not relent in its determination towards the welfare of the residents of the FCT,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the occasion was the vaccination of frontline health workers and other dignitaries.