FCT: Wike flags off construction of N2 transit way in zone 3

pledges inclusive infrastructure delivery

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the construction of the Transit Way (N2), linking Wuse Zone 3 to the Central Area, with assurances that under his watch, no sector of the FCT Administration will be left out in the development drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony on Friday, the Minister emphasised that road infrastructure remains the backbone of any modern city, attracting investments and accelerating growth.

“There’s no development in any city without a good network of roads. When all the cities are linked with good roads, then you talk about development. Road infrastructure attracts investment,” Wike said.

Wike disclosed that Abuja has already caught the attention of international investors, citing a Dubai-based company that has committed to replicating the Dubai City Walk project in the FCT.

According to him, the N2 corridor, which will be supported by two strategic bridges, evolved from a citizen-led initiative around the TY Danjuma Foundation.

The Minister commended the efforts, adding that the FCTA took over and expanded the scope to connect the Central Area with the Wuse District.

While assuring strict supervision of the contractors, Wike announced fresh plans to rehabilitate not less than 40 additional schools across the FCT, complementing 70 ongoing school projects, out of which about 45 have already been completed.

He also hinted that attention will soon shift to healthcare facilities, stressing the urgency of timely project delivery.

“Time waits for nobody. If you don’t know how to meet up, go and ask those who know how to beat up with the speed I work with,” Wike warned, urging top officials to keep their phones on 24 hours for effective coordination.

The Minister noted that flag-off and commissioning activities will run until late October, after which more projects vital to the economy and the city’s landscape will be unveiled from November.

Despite opposition and criticisms, Wike assured that “All those who hate us are still using the roads, water, and streetlights we provide. We don’t know the meaning of blackmail in our dictionary; the only thing we know is to work, work, and work to the satisfaction of our people,” Wike said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, described the project as a milestone in strengthening connectivity, easing traffic congestion, and promoting seamless movement within Abuja.

She noted that the N2 Transit Way is another demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda translating into visible dividends for residents.

Mahmoud further applauded the National Assembly for their consistent support through collaboration and legislative backing.

“Your role in ensuring that the FCT receives the needed budgetary attention and oversight is highly commendable, and today, we are witnessing the fruits of such partnership,” she stated.

The N2 road project is one of the major infrastructure efforts lined up for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third-year anniversary, with the FCTA positioning Abuja as a model modern city through roads, schools, health facilities, and investor-friendly initiatives.

